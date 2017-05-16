Iran reformist drops out of election,...

Iran reformist drops out of election, supports Rouhani

The Republic

A reformist candidate dropped out of Iran's presidential election on Tuesday and threw his support behind President Hassan Rouhani, in a widely expected move that will strengthen the incumbent's campaign against a hard-liner. Eshaq Jahangiri, senior vice president under Rouhani, dropped out, leaving just four candidates in the race.

