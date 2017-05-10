Iran election's theatrics, frank discourse push boundaries

In this April 29, 2017 file photo, Iranian cleric and presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi, center, stands among his supporters, during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran. From a former president disobeying the supreme leader to open discussion of a 1980s mass execution, Iran's presidential election is pushing the boundaries of what can be discussed and done there, a small but noticeable shift in the country's clerically overseen polls.

