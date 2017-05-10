Infantino channels Blatter rather tha...

Infantino channels Blatter rather than marking clean break

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Regardless of his intentions, Gianni Infantino's rhetoric and actions at his second congress leading world soccer did little to signal a clean break from the discredited Sepp Blatter era. And that's after having more than a year to re-shape the tainted FIFA presidency in his image and the chance to banish Blatter's acolytes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... Fri OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Fri yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... Fri zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... Fri zionism is racism 1
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... Fri AIPAC mohels 1
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) Fri Limpball Viagra 61
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past Fri Tear it down 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,992,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC