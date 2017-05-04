In Mosul, hunger grows amid slow adva...

In Mosul, hunger grows amid slow advances against IS

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Hussein mixes the vegetables with small amounts of rice and tomato paste to make a thin soup that is often her family's only meal. Her cousin Zuhair Abdul Karim said on a recent day that even with the wild greens, the food ran out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? 10 hr Bishop Tutu fan 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Fri Truthmongerdotinfo 3
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... Fri Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... Fri Decency_my strong... 10
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) May 4 Appomatox Surrend... 51
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... May 3 New Budget 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC