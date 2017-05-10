In Iraq's Mosul, many survivors face ...

In Iraq's Mosul, many survivors face future as amputees

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Wihad Ahmed and her family had hunkered down in their house in western Mosul, hoping to wait out the nearly constant shelling as fighting raged between Islamic State militants and advancing Iraqi government forces. But after mortar shells destroyed the homes of their next-door neighbors, the 27-year-old and her relatives decided to flee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David Ben-Gurion comes to New York Wed Rome 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Tue Tm Cln 69
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Tue Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Bogus Repeal 61
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May 8 Solarman 1
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... May 8 fingers mcgurke 1
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC