High Turkish support for Erdogan in EU worries Europeans
Ayhan Ogelge lives in Austria. But his heart is in his Turkish homeland and beats for its president, even as Europe's democracies raise the alarm over the Turkish leader's push toward one-man rule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|19 hr
|Bored
|7
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC