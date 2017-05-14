High Turkish support for Erdogan in E...

High Turkish support for Erdogan in EU worries Europeans

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Ayhan Ogelge lives in Austria. But his heart is in his Turkish homeland and beats for its president, even as Europe's democracies raise the alarm over the Turkish leader's push toward one-man rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) 19 hr Bored 7
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... May 12 zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... May 12 zionism is racism 1
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... May 12 AIPAC mohels 1
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC