Hamas says Ismail Haniyeh chosen as I...

Hamas says Ismail Haniyeh chosen as Islamic group's leader - Sat, 06 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The Hamas Islamic militant movement that controls the Gaza Strip announced Saturday it had chosen its former Gaza prime minister Ismail Haniyeh as the group's new political chief. Haniyeh succeeds Hamas' longtime exiled leader Khaled Mashaal, and the move comes shortly after Gaza's rulers unveiled a new, seemingly more pragmatic political program aimed at ending the group's international isolation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? 18 hr Bishop Tutu fan 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Fri Truthmongerdotinfo 3
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... Fri Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... Fri Decency_my strong... 10
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) May 4 Appomatox Surrend... 51
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... May 3 New Budget 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,665 • Total comments across all topics: 280,833,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC