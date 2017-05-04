Hamas says Ismail Haniyeh chosen as Islamic group's leader - Sat, 06 May 2017 PST
The Hamas Islamic militant movement that controls the Gaza Strip announced Saturday it had chosen its former Gaza prime minister Ismail Haniyeh as the group's new political chief. Haniyeh succeeds Hamas' longtime exiled leader Khaled Mashaal, and the move comes shortly after Gaza's rulers unveiled a new, seemingly more pragmatic political program aimed at ending the group's international isolation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|18 hr
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|Fri
|Truthmongerdotinfo
|3
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|Fri
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|Fri
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|May 4
|Appomatox Surrend...
|51
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|May 3
|New Budget
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC