Gulf carrier Etihad Airways names vet...

Gulf carrier Etihad Airways names veteran exec interim CEO

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Dec. 18, 2014 file photo, an Emirati man takes a selfie in front of a new Etihad Airways A380 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. On Monday, May8, 2017, the parent company of Etihad Airways tapped one of its own executives to take over for the outgoing CEO who oversaw the Gulf carrier's aggressive expansion and acquisition spree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 3 hr Tm Cln 69
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) 3 hr Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 5 hr Bogus Repeal 61
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... 20 hr Solarman 1
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... 20 hr fingers mcgurke 1
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Sun joe 4
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? May 6 Bishop Tutu fan 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC