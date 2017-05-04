German politician: no Turkish death p...

German politician: no Turkish death penalty vote in Germany

Read more: The Gazette

A leading German politician says the government shouldn't allow voting in Germany in a possible referendum on whether to reintroduce the death penalty in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken of reinstating the death penalty since narrowly winning expanded powers last month.

