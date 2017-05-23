German lawmakers cancel visit after Ankara refuses meetings
A deputy speaker of Germany's parliament stated on May 24 that a parliamentary delegation had scrapped long-standing plans to visit Turkey, after finding out at the last minute that it would not be able to hold talks with officials or visit the Turkish Parliament building. Claudia Roth, a Green Party lawmaker and vice president of the Bundestag , said Turkish officials had informed her that the German delegation would not have access to parliament in Ankara or security guards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|4 hr
|floweranxin
|1
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|6 hr
|Mothra
|72
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|6 hr
|Mothra
|143
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|7 hr
|Mighty righty
|10
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|12 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Police, Jewish activists, Muslim guards clash o...
|16 hr
|whining wall
|1
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|16 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC