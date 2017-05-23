German lawmakers cancel visit after Ankara refuses meetings

A deputy speaker of Germany's parliament stated on May 24 that a parliamentary delegation had scrapped long-standing plans to visit Turkey, after finding out at the last minute that it would not be able to hold talks with officials or visit the Turkish Parliament building. Claudia Roth, a Green Party lawmaker and vice president of the Bundestag , said Turkish officials had informed her that the German delegation would not have access to parliament in Ankara or security guards.

