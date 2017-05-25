Gaza's Hamas Rulers Put to Death 3 Accused of Killing Member
Hamas said Thursday it put to death three men it had accused of killing a senior member of the militant Islamic group that rules Gaza in March. Hamas' Interior Ministry told reporters that two men were hanged and one was killed by firing squad Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|3 min
|DENG
|121,924
|White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept...
|56 min
|Mer Cater
|10
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|1 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|76
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|2 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|5 hr
|Charlie Brown
|76
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|7 hr
|idiotic Interregnum
|152
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|23 hr
|Mighty righty
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC