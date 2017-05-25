Gaza's Hamas Rulers Put to Death 3 Ac...

Gaza's Hamas Rulers Put to Death 3 Accused of Killing Member

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Hamas said Thursday it put to death three men it had accused of killing a senior member of the militant Islamic group that rules Gaza in March. Hamas' Interior Ministry told reporters that two men were hanged and one was killed by firing squad Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 3 min DENG 121,924
News White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept... 56 min Mer Cater 10
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 1 hr fingers mcgurke 76
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... 2 hr fingers mcgurke 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 5 hr Charlie Brown 76
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 7 hr idiotic Interregnum 152
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 23 hr Mighty righty 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC