French Photographer Detained in Turkey Starts Hunger Strike

A leading advocate for press freedoms says a French photographer who was taken into custody in Turkey has started a hunger strike to protest his detention. Reporters Without Borders, citing the photographer's lawyer, said Wednesday that Mathias Depardon, began his hunger strike on May 21. The photographer, who was based in Turkey, was on assignment for the National Geographic magazine when he was detained in the mainly-Kurdish province of Batman on May 8. He was being held at a deportation center in the province of Gaziantep.

