French Photographer Detained in Turke...

French Photographer Detained in Turkey Starts Hunger Strike

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A leading advocate for press freedoms says a French photographer who was taken into custody in Turkey has started a hunger strike to protest his detention. Reporters Without Borders, citing the photographer's lawyer, said Wednesday that Mathias Depardon, began his hunger strike on May 21. The photographer, who was based in Turkey, was on assignment for the National Geographic magazine when he was detained in the mainly-Kurdish province of Batman on May 8. He was being held at a deportation center in the province of Gaziantep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 2 hr Charlie Brown 76
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 3 hr idiotic Interregnum 152
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 7 hr Red Crosse 74
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 19 hr Mighty righty 10
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... Wed fingers mcgurke 7
News Police, Jewish activists, Muslim guards clash o... Wed whining wall 1
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Wed USS LIBERTY 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC