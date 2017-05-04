Former US prisoner now leading Iraq's...

Former US prisoner now leading Iraq's Interior ministry

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The charges were serious: smuggling arms used to attack U.S. troops and involvement in an assassination cell at the height of sectarian violence that engulfed Iraq following the 2003 toppling of Saddam Hussein. With credentials that include training from Iranian special operators known as the Quds force and time spent as a guerrilla and militia commander, Iraq's Interior Minister al-Araji is now trumpeting his respect for human rights and support for the U.S.-led coalition in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... 21 hr joe 4
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Sat Bishop Tutu fan 2
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... Fri Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) May 4 Appomatox Surrend... 51
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... May 3 New Budget 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC