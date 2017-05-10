For Palestinians in Lebanon, 69 years of despair
Ahmad Dawoud recalls the day 10 years ago when a Lebanese soldier asked to search his taxi. Then 17, the Palestinian didn't wait for the soldier to find the weapons hidden in the trunk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Bored
|7
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|Fri
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|Fri
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|Fri
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|Fri
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Limpball Viagra
|61
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC