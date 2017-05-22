Florida man found not guilty in oral sex murder case

'Suicide bomber' strikes at UK Ariana Grande show: Nineteen people are killed and 50 injured in terrorist attack as 'nail bomb near the exit' explodes, ripping into teens leaving packed gig 'The blood, the sound, the body parts... it will never leave my mind': Witnesses tell of horrific scenes at Manchester Arena 'terrorist attack' Boston journalist sparks fury by posting vile Twitter joke within hours of terrorist attack which killed 19 and injured 50 at singer's Manchester concert 'Praying for everyone': Katy Perry and Demi Lovato lead celebs paying tribute to victims of Manchester Arena explosions after Ariana Grande gig Panicked parents use social media to find UK concert-goers as young as six after 'terrorist attack' at Ariana Grande gig - as nearby hotel takes in 50 children Student, 18, is suspended for two days and barred from her Christian high school's graduation ceremony ... (more)

