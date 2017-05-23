Explosions strike Syria's Damascus an...

Explosions strike Syria's Damascus and Homs, 4 killed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

An explosion claimed by the Islamic State group in the central Syrian city of Homs on Tuesday killed at least four people and wounded more than two dozen, Syria's state media and the militant group reported. Meanwhile, government forces foiled another attack, also claimed by IS, near the Damascus airport when they destroyed a truck bomb, Syria TV reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... 5 hr Mitts Gold Plated... 6
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 5 hr Sandra 65
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 6 hr Charlie Brown 73
News First lady's hand swat a viral sensation 6 hr Parden Pard 2
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) 6 hr namredipsobla 3,913
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... 8 hr a_visitor 3
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 12 hr girlcrush 134
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC