Ex-Hamas member named in killing of senior Hamas commander
A gunman who killed a senior Hamas commander in a March ambush was a former member of the group who joined a radical al-Qaida-inspired rival and was secretly recruited by Israel, Hamas officials said Tuesday. The March 24 killing of Mazen Faqha, a senior member of Hamas' military wing, had stunned the movement, which has prided itself on restoring security since wresting control of Gaza from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' forces a decade ago.
