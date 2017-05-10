Evacuations of rebels from last Damas...

Evacuations of rebels from last Damascus stronghold begins

The evacuations from Qaboun came a day after government forces and their allies captured most of the area from insurgents who had maintained a presence in the northeastern neighborhood for four years. The departures from Qaboun come days after hundreds of opposition fighters were evacuated from the nearby neighborhoods of Barzeh and Tishrin.

Chicago, IL

