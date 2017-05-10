Erdogan visits Trump, amid much frict...

Erdogan visits Trump, amid much friction between US, Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The Turks are fiercely opposed to the U.S. plans, seeing the Kurdish fighters as terrorists. And when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits the White House this week, the most he and President Donald Trump may be able to do is agree to disagree, and move on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) Sun Bored 7
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... May 12 zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... May 12 zionism is racism 1
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... May 12 AIPAC mohels 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC