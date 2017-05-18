Erdogan to return to Turkey's ruling ...

Erdogan to return to Turkey's ruling party as chairman

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party has kicked off a congress to re-elect President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as its chairman after last month's referendum. Erdogan will return to lead the party he co-founded after Sunday's extraordinary congress in Ankara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ... 14 min juhvb 5
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... 31 min Lawrence Wolf 23
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 1 hr Trump your President 56
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 23 hr jowls humaway 71,287
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... Sat Quirky 18
News Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia Sat About time 1
News Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit Fri Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC