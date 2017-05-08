Emmanuel Macron joins ranks of world's youngest leaders
Emmanuel Macron, who is 39 years old, will join the ranks of the world's youngest leaders when he is inaugurated as president of France on Sunday. The late Libyan leader was 27 when he seized power in 1969.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|6 hr
|Tm Cln
|69
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|9 hr
|Bogus Repeal
|61
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|23 hr
|Solarman
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|Mon
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|Sun
|joe
|4
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC