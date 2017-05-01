Displaced civilians killed in surpris...

Displaced civilians killed in surprise attack by Islamic State

Islamic State militants have staged a surprise attack in north-eastern Syria, killing at least 30 people, most of them civilians who had fled fighting in areas of Syria and Iraq held by the extremist group, officials said.

