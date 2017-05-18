Couillard to visit Israel in first official trip by Quebec premier to the country
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week during a visit to the country that will include a brief stop in the Palestinian territories. More than 100 people including entrepreneurs, heads of research institutes and university leaders will accompany Couillard during what will be the first official visit to Israel by a sitting Quebec premier.
