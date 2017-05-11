.com | Hamas leader announces arrest in shooting of commander
Hamas' newly elected supreme leader on Thursday announced the arrest of the man believed responsible for the mysterious shooting death of one of his organisation's top military commanders in March, a breakthrough in a case that has embarrassed and shocked the Islamic militant group. Hamas hopes the arrest will shore up its standing with the public at a time when it has been weakened by the shooting, an economic crisis and rising tensions with the rival Palestinian Authority.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l...
|10 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|David Ben-Gurion comes to New York
|Wed
|Rome
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|May 9
|Tm Cln
|69
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 9
|Bogus Repeal
|61
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|May 8
|Solarman
|1
