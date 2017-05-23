CNN;Getty Images; Twitter; Sam Ward via CNN
An apparent suicide bomber sets off an improvised explosive device that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande show in Manchester, police say. In a visit to the West Bank to meet the Palestinian president, the U.S. president also calls on Mideast leaders to help root out violence.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First lady's hand swat a viral sensation
|10 min
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|33 min
|a_visitor
|3
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|43 min
|Evan V
|61
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|2 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|4 hr
|girlcrush
|134
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,288
|Rubio 'Not Optimistic' Trump Will Bring Peace t...
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
