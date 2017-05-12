Candidates trade blows as Iran's pres...

Candidates trade blows as Iran's presidential election nears

12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

TEHRAN, Iran - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered a full-throated defense Friday of his opening the country to the world through the nuclear deal as his opponents sought to sully his reputation in the last televised debate before the presidential election. Rouhani insinuated the top hard-line candidate he faces, Ebrahim Raisi, of being in the pocket of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

