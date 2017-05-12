Candidates trade blows as Iran's presidential election nears
TEHRAN, Iran - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered a full-throated defense Friday of his opening the country to the world through the nuclear deal as his opponents sought to sully his reputation in the last televised debate before the presidential election. Rouhani insinuated the top hard-line candidate he faces, Ebrahim Raisi, of being in the pocket of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|Fri
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|Fri
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|Fri
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|Fri
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|Fri
|Tear it down
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC