Cairo airport takes steps to stop cholera spread from Yemen
Cairo airport is introducing emergency measures, including quarantine, to prevent the spread of a cholera outbreak in Yemen by flights arriving from the war-torn Arab nation. The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that incoming passengers and returnees would face screenings to ensure that they do not carry the illness, and airport and port controls would be tightened.
