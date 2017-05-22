Boundary between Iraq, Kurdish territory divides communities
As Omar Rashad's combine clutters down the barley field in northern Iraq, the farmer shields his eyes from the scorching sun and points at the tall berm at the end of his land, just past a cluster of agricultural buildings. The berm he points to marks the de facto border between federal Iraq and its self-governing Kurdish region in the north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|8 min
|Red Crosse
|14
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|14 min
|Zionist
|2
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|21 min
|Red Crosse
|114
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|3 hr
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump arrives in Israel, with Israelis worrying...
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|21 hr
|Black Snake Moan
|71
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC