Besieged White House denies, defends as new bombshells hit
President Donald Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau's investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn , according to notes, disclosed late Tuesday, that Comey wrote after the meeting. The White House issued a furious denial near the end of a tumultuous day that Trump officials spent beating back potentially disastrous news reports from dawn to dusk.
Discussions
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|53 min
|Eleanor
|5
|Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|6 hr
|James
|1
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|23 hr
|Media Matters
|62
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|Tue
|Gremlin
|1
|Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
