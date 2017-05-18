Baghdad, Basra Suicide Attacks Kill or Wound Dozens

A suicide bombing near the oil-rich city of Basra killed at least eight people as the Islamic State group took the fight against Iraqi forces deep into the country's south, a military commander said Saturday. Five civilians and three troops were killed when the bomber blew up his explosives-laden car Friday at a checkpoint north of Basra just behind a bus waiting to be cleared, said chief of the Basra Operations Command, Lt.

