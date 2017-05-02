At White House, Abbas to ask Trump to back Arab peace plan
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' initial relief over having been invited to the White House is now clouded by concerns he might have to say no to President Donald Trump on a key issue in their first meeting Wednesday. Palestinians fear Trump might ask Abbas to halt stipends for families of Palestinians killed or jailed in the context of the conflict with Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|45 min
|Simran
|4
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|16 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Apr 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC