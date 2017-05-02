At White House, Abbas to ask Trump to...

At White House, Abbas to ask Trump to back Arab peace plan

16 hrs ago

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' initial relief over having been invited to the White House is now clouded by concerns he might have to say no to President Donald Trump on a key issue in their first meeting Wednesday. Palestinians fear Trump might ask Abbas to halt stipends for families of Palestinians killed or jailed in the context of the conflict with Israel.

Chicago, IL

