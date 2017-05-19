Amid Raqqa, Mosul fights, US prepares...

Amid Raqqa, Mosul fights, US prepares for IS endgame effort

The United States is looking ahead toward a decisive battleground in its bid to destroy the Islamic State group, even as U.S.-backed local forces must still finish the fight for the extremists' two main strongholds in Iraq and Syria. The roughly 100-mile stretch of IS-controlled territory straddling the Iraq-Syria border could represent the start of an endgame for defeating a group that had gobbled up large swaths of territory in the heart of the Middle East, at one point even threatening Baghdad.

