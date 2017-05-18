Airstrikes fuel Mosul gains as Iraq p...

Airstrikes fuel Mosul gains as Iraq pushes for quick victory

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Half a dozen units of Islamic State group fighters holed up in western Mosul began their morning radio checks at just after 4 a.m. It was still dark and Iraqi forces deployed a few blocks away were listening in as they prepared an advance on the city's al-Rifai neighborhood. "Thirty, what's new? ... 120, do you read me? What's up?" the IS radio operator said, using Iraqi slag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 2 hr Mullet Omar Simps... 4
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... 2 hr CodeTalker 14
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL 17 hr khbv 8
News Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15) 20 hr USS LIBERTY 12
News Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy ov... 21 hr Chico 1
News Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... Wed James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC