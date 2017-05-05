Abbas Warns of Painful Steps against ...

Abbas Warns of Painful Steps against Palestinian Rival Hamas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says that "things will be painful" for political rival Hamas, referring to recent financial steps he has taken to pressure the Islamic militant rulers of the Gaza Strip. Abbas spoke in a meeting with Arab ambassadors late Thursday before leaving Washington where he had met with President Donald Trump earlier in the week about resuming peace talks with Israel.

Chicago, IL

