Abbas says talks with Trump positive, if short on specifics
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas after their statements in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas after their statements in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|33 min
|Simran
|1
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|Appomatox Surrend...
|51
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|15 hr
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|17 hr
|New Budget
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Apr 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
