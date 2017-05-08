Abbas 'ready' to meet Netanyahu as part of Trump effort
During his visit to Washington, Abbas reiterated the Palestinian demand for an independent Palestinian state along pre-1967 lines [Carlos Barria/Reuters] Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that he was ready to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a peace initiative by US President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit the Palestinian territories "soon".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|20 hr
|Tm Cln
|69
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|21 hr
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|23 hr
|Bogus Repeal
|61
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|Mon
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC