Abbas 'ready' to meet Netanyahu as part of Trump effort

During his visit to Washington, Abbas reiterated the Palestinian demand for an independent Palestinian state along pre-1967 lines [Carlos Barria/Reuters] Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that he was ready to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a peace initiative by US President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit the Palestinian territories "soon".

