715 pounds lighter, Egyptian woman leaves India
An Egyptian woman who lost about 325 kilograms after undergoing weight-loss surgery in an Indian hospital left Thursday for the United Arab Emirates for long-term treatment. Eman Ahmed, who weighed more than 500 kilograms when she was flown to Mumbai for surgery in February, was reportedly the world's heaviest woman.
