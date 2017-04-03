Woman - imprisoned by father' in Saudi Arabia has not returned to UK
A woman in her early 20s who complained she had been imprisoned by her father in Jeddah has yet to return to Britain, a lawyer says. Amina Al-Jeffery's case is due to be reconsidered by a judge at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|14 hr
|Advents
|3
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|Tue
|meanwhile here
|4
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Tue
|anonymous
|3
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Tue
|anonymous
|5
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC