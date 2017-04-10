White House press secretary Sean Spic...

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Hitler did not use chemical weapons

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

He tried to clarify his statement, saying Hitler did not use chemical weapons on his own people "in the same way" as Assad. Test results confirmed that sarin gas was used in an attack on a northern Syrian town earlier this month, Turkey's health minister said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... 12 min Retribution 60
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon 5 hr misbehaved 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr Ugmost 71,278
News AIPAC 2017 - 4th Pilgrimage Holiday 8 hr Bryan Fischer s H... 2
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... 15 hr Swedenforever of ... 31
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) 17 hr Grieving prostitutes 11
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 17 hr mohel klavan 121,925
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,234,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC