Weakening Syria's government could help IS - report
The Islamic State terror group could inadvertently benefit from a situation in which Syrian government forces are considerably weakened on the ground, a London-based military analysis group has said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35635139.ece/a6ebf/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-e7a585d7-27e3-400e-8758-89dc296a4620_I1.jpg The Islamic State terror group could inadvertently benefit from a situation in which Syrian government forces are considerably weakened on the ground, a London-based military analysis group has said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Tue
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|TRD
|71,282
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC