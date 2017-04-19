US Trying to Determine What Chemical ISIS Used in Iraq Attack
The U.S. military is trying to determine what chemical the Islamic State group used against Iraqi government forces last weekend, the commander of anti-IS coalition ground forces said Wednesday. Maj. Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|5 hr
|Gary
|7
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC