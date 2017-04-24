US soldier killed in Iraq during a pa...

US soldier killed in Iraq during a patrol outside Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The Pentagon says an American soldier has died in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside Mosul. Officials say the 1st lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne Division, 25-year-old Weston C. Lee of Bluffton, Georgia, died Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) 17 hr Simran 34
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,688,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC