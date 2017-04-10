US-led coalition: 229 civilian deaths...

US-led coalition: 229 civilian deaths in strikes since 2014

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

At a time of growing concern about civilian casualties in Iraq, the US-led coalition issued a report Saturday that says at least 229 civilians likely have been killed by coalition strikes there and in Syria since Operation Inherent Resolve began nearly three years ago. The number could grow significantly if an investigation into airstrikes on a neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq, in mid-March finds the operation unintentionally killed scores of residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Fri Merciless Crusader 5
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Mar 30 Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 28 John 49
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 28 TRD 71,275
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 26 Tm Cln 60
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Mar 24 VERY ALARMED 2 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,994,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC