US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still ...

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

17 hrs ago

Syria still possesses chemical weapons, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in Israel on Friday, warning against the banned munitions being used again. At a news conference in Tel Aviv, Mattis also said that in recent days the Syrian Air Force has dispersed its combat aircraft.

Chicago, IL

