US berates Syria at OPCW meeting on Syria chemical attack
Syrian authorities - "abetted by Russia's continuing efforts to bury the truth" - still possess and use chemical weapons, an American diplomat told the international chemical weapons watchdog on Thursday. The strong comments by Kenneth D. Ward, the American ambassador to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, came amid ongoing diplomatic skirmishes over last week's deadly attack in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|13 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Thu
|Moses Freaks
|65
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Wed
|spocko
|65
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Wed
|operation gladio
|8
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|TRD
|71,279
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Wed
|BlunderCONS
|43
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC