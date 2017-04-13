US berates Syria at OPCW meeting on S...

US berates Syria at OPCW meeting on Syria chemical attack

Syrian authorities - "abetted by Russia's continuing efforts to bury the truth" - still possess and use chemical weapons, an American diplomat told the international chemical weapons watchdog on Thursday. The strong comments by Kenneth D. Ward, the American ambassador to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, came amid ongoing diplomatic skirmishes over last week's deadly attack in Syria.

