Under Trump, Pentagon seizing more control over warfighting
Week by week, country by country, the Pentagon is quietly seizing more control over warfighting decisions, sending hundreds more troops to war with little public debate and seeking greater authority to battle extremists across the Middle East and Africa. This week it was Somalia, where President Donald Trump gave the U.S. military more authority to conduct offensive airstrikes on al-Qaida-linked militants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Fri
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|Mar 30
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 28
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 28
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 24
|VERY ALARMED 2
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC