UN: 40-50 years needed to clear weapons in Iraq and Syria
The United Nations says it will take 40 to 50 years to clear the mines, improvised explosive devices and other unexploded ordnance from Iraq and Syria. Agnes Marcaillou, director of the United Nations Mine Action Service, said "we are looking at decades of work for these countries to look like post-World War II Europe where we still find some unexploded ordnance here and there."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|14 hr
|Advents
|3
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|Tue
|meanwhile here
|4
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Tue
|anonymous
|3
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Tue
|anonymous
|5
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC