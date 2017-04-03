UN: 40-50 years needed to clear weapo...

UN: 40-50 years needed to clear weapons in Iraq and Syria

The United Nations says it will take 40 to 50 years to clear the mines, improvised explosive devices and other unexploded ordnance from Iraq and Syria. Agnes Marcaillou, director of the United Nations Mine Action Service, said "we are looking at decades of work for these countries to look like post-World War II Europe where we still find some unexploded ordnance here and there."

