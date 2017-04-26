UAE welcomes abducted Qatari, Saudi c...

UAE welcomes abducted Qatari, Saudi citizens release from Iraq1 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Dubai, April 23 The United Arab Emirates welcomed the release of the abducted Qatari and Saudi citizens after 16 months captivity in Iraq, media reports said. The UAE on Saturday conveyed "greetings to the leadership and people of the brotherly State of Qatar" in a statement released by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat Lavon affair 71,283
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Sat adelson is evil 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Sat Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Fri Alford 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,508,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC