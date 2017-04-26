UAE welcomes abducted Qatari, Saudi citizens release from Iraq1 min ago
Dubai, April 23 The United Arab Emirates welcomed the release of the abducted Qatari and Saudi citizens after 16 months captivity in Iraq, media reports said. The UAE on Saturday conveyed "greetings to the leadership and people of the brotherly State of Qatar" in a statement released by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Xinhua news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Lavon affair
|71,283
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Sat
|adelson is evil
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Sat
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Fri
|Alford
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC