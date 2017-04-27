Two Iraqi pilots killed when helicopter shot down over Mosul by ISIS
Two Iraqi army pilots were killed on Thursday when their helicopter was shot down over the city of Mosul by Islamic State, according to a military statement. The helicopter was providing air support to Federal Police forces battling Islamic State fighters on the western side of Mosul, the statement said.
