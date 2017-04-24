Turkish court rejects opposition bid to appeal referendum
Turkey's high administrative court on Tuesday dealt a new blow to the main opposition party's efforts to appeal the result of a referendum that will greatly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office, rejecting a request that it overturn a controversial decision by the nation's electoral authority. The Republican People's Party, or CHP, is contesting the April 16 referendum, citing a number of irregularities during the voting, in particular an electoral board decision to accept ballots without official stamps.
